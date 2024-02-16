DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As a DJ, LA-based VNSSA’s sets run the gamut of house, techno, breaks and the occasional disco classic. She also produces tracks and released her debut single in 2018, before going on to release singles and EPs on Dirty Bird Records, Higher Ground and more...
