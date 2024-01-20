Top track

Asha Imuno - ANGLES

Asha Imuno w/ theMIND, SoloSam (TNK)

Sleeping Village
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$15 Adv, $18 Dos + Fees | 21+

Asha Imuno is an artist, producer and songwriter from Moreno Valley, California. The 22-year-old multihyphenate’s creativity is a melting pot of inspiration, seamlessly blending nostalgic influences from classic Hip-Hop and R...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

