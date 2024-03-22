DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Non Erano Battute

Latteria Molloy
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
TalkBrescia
Selling fast
From €19.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Un monologo metacomico, il primo spettacolo extra-musicale di Immanuel Casto
*
"“Non era una battuta” è una frase che mi ritrovo a dover pronunciare spesso. In particolare, ogni qual volta dico qualcosa che risulta involontariamente comica, magari per...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Freak and Chic Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Immanuel Casto

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.