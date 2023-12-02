Top track

Hot Face - dura dura

Garagebashing Vol.X1

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a year of packed out shows, Garagebashing throw an end of year spectacular with seven live acts!

Hot Face - "dura dura" out now via Speedy Wunderground

Children of the Pope - twang is the religion

Tommy Cossack and the Degenerators - freaky synthp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

3
The Strongest Tool, Honkies, Daffodils and 3 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

