DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Karaoke Indie PISA + Indie Club Party

Lumière Pisa
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsPisa
€11.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Karaoke Indie CANTA CON UNA BAND SUL PALCO I PIU' GRANDI SUCCESSI INDIE Da Blanco a Calcutta a Gazzelle , tutti i più grandi successi indie e non solo da cantare a squarciagola.

Sulle pagine Karaoke trovi la scaletta Prenota la tua canzone direttamente...

18+
Presentato da Mirko Perri.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Lumière Pisa

Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.