Speedy Ortiz - Raising the Skate

Speedy Ortiz: unica data in Italia

sPAZIO211
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SPEEDY ORTIZ: UNICA DATA ITALIANA

A distanza di dieci anni dal lancio del loro rivoluzionario album di debutto, "Major Arcana", gli SPEEDY ORTIZ fanno ritorno con il nuovissimo "RABBIT RABBIT", pubblicato il primo settembre 2023 tramite Wax Nine.

Questo è un evento 18+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

Speedy Ortiz

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

