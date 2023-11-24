DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Doña presents : Liminetta

Doña
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hailing from north London, DJ and producer Liminetta provides a sonic exploration of liminality in all its forms. As a DJ, she provides eclectic blends of soulful sounds and deep beats, focused on the spaces between sounds and the blurred lines between gen...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.
Lineup

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

