Funk, Soul, Disco Extravaganza

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Funk, Soul & Disco lovers unite! Brixton Jamm invites you to the eagerly anticipated Winter series!

Join us as we celebrate in style where the drinks are pouring and the disco is booming! As usual, grab your tickets whilst you can as our winter parties al...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

