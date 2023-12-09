Top track

Disco Extravaganza: Sophie Lloyd (Glitterbox)

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Funk, Soul & Disco lovers, get ready to unite in a glittering extravaganza as Brixton Jamm presents the eagerly anticipated Winter series! Picture a night where the drinks flow freely, the disco beats resonate, and the dance floor becomes a canvas of elect...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

Sophie Lloyd, Jamie 3:26

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

