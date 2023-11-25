Top track

Danny Godinez & Martin Budde Songwriter Showcase

Belltown Yacht Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$12.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Seattle's Danny Godinez & Martin Budde for a Songwriter Showcase!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

Danny Godinez, Martin Budde

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

