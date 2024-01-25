Top track

Tugboat Captain - Don't Want To Wake Up On My Own

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tugboat Captain + Glass Town + DEZ

Supersonic
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tugboat Captain - Don't Want To Wake Up On My Own
Got a code?

About

Si vous aimez... Tame Impala, David Bowie & Divine Comedy

TUGBOAT CAPTAIN
(Indie - Londres, UK)
GLASS TOWN
(Post punk - Paris, FR)
DEZ
(Indie rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garan...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

GLASS TOWN

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.