Eric Slick

Comet Ping Pong
Sun, 28 Apr, 9:00 pm
Sunday, April 28th 2023
Eric Slick + TBA
9pm - $15 - All Ages

ERIC SLICK
Philadelphia, PA
https://ericslick.bandcamp.com/track/riding-to-work-in-the-year-2025-your-invisible-now

Eric Slick is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist fro...

All Ages
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eric Slick

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

