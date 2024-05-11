DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Holy Other

Oslo
Sat, 11 May 2024, 7:30 pm
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Holy Other

£18 - Oslo - 11th May 2024

____

One of the more mysterious figures in the dark electronics scene of the 2010s, Holy Other first emerged in 2010 with the We Over EP for Transparent Records, a release that set forth...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Holy Other

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:30 pm
375 capacity

