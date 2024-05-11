DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Holy Other

Oslo Hackney
Sat, 11 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Holy Other

£18 - Oslo - 11th May 2024

One of the more mysterious figures in the dark electronics scene of the 2010s, Holy Other first emerged in 2010 with the We Over EP for Transparent Records, a release that set forth...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Holy Other

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
