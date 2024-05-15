Top track

Katherine Priddy - Indigo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Katherine Priddy

The Crescent
Wed, 15 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Katherine Priddy - Indigo
Got a code?

About

Since emerging with her debut EP ‘Wolf', UK singer-songwriter Katherine Priddy has quickly become one of the most exciting names on the British music scene. Priddy’s haunting vocals and distinctive finger-picking guitar style have already seen her sell out...

Presented by The Crescent & The Black Swan Folk Club

Lineup

Katherine Priddy

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.