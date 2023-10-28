DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Outside Volume 1

Le Cardinal Paris
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Plug est de retour avec une première édition au Cardinal Paris le samedi 28 octobre special BIRTHDAY BASH !

WE OUTSIDE | VOLUME 1 | PVRIS

Ton flow est mis en avant. Venez beaux et chic de la tête aux pieds!

Des sons nouveaux et de qualité : Hip-Hop, Read more

Présenté par The Plug Worldwide.

Lineup

Venue

Le Cardinal Paris

1 Boulevard Des Italiens, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.