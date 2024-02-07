Top track

Cool Dry Place

Katy Kirby

The Blue Room
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Katy Kirby bio:

Let's face it: There's no such thing as “real life”. There is only experience and the negotiations we undertake in order to share it with other people. On her second album Blue Raspberr...

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Allegra Krieger, Katy Kirby

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

