Shabaka Hutchings - Black Skin, Black Masks

Impulse! at NYC Winter Jazzfest

Le Poisson Rouge
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
$57.48

Shabaka Hutchings - Black Skin, Black Masks
About

Impulse! at NYC Winter Jazzfest - Shabaka Hutchings w/ Esperanza Spalding, Brandee Younger, Charles Overton / Irreversible Entanglements / Brandee Younger performs Alice Coltrane / The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis - Live at LPR on Monday, January 15th Read more

Presented by Winter Jazzfest
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

