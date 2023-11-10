DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for The Fraser Smith's quartet delightful mix of swing and bebop. Fraser skillfully blends soulful and playful tones illuminating the new generation of jazz musicians.
Fraser graduated from both the pres
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.