Fraser Smith Quartet - Bluey

Fraser Smith Quartet (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for The Fraser Smith's quartet delightful mix of swing and bebop. Fraser skillfully blends soulful and playful tones illuminating the new generation of jazz musicians.

Fraser graduated from both the pres Read more

Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

