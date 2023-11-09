Top track

Leaping Tiger - Miu Miu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leaping Tiger

Next Door Records
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Leaping Tiger - Miu Miu
Got a code?

About

Extra sensory perception presents...

Leaping Tiger, with support from Livia O.

Leaping Tiger is the project of London-based, New Zealand music producer, Jacob Park. Taking inspiration from a wide range of genres to create a unique hybrid of Electronic, A Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Leaping Tiger

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.