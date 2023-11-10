DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babaman Live - Il ritorno dell’uragano

Barrio's Live
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50
About

Dopo 10 anni l’uragano Babaman torna live a Milano, nella location più storica del rap milanese: il Barrio’s. Un’esibizione storica che ripercorrerà tutta la carriera di una delle icone del reggae italiano

Questo è un evento 16+

Presentato da Barrio's Live

Lineup

Babaman

Venue

Barrio's Live

Piazzale Donne Partigiane, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

