DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Register for presale access here: https://grayarea.co/events/hayden-james-and-guests-dec-28-2023
Join us for a night of electrifying music as the renowned Australian producer and DJ, Hayden James, takes over the decks at Musica, Manhattan’s premier nightc
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.