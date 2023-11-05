DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ERIKA will be performing her recent single Chasing Shadows alongside unreleased and older material + OKTAE who will be performing songs from her new album, Cosmic Love. They will be joined with friends before and after for a beautiful night of deep connect
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.