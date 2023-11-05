DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A night with ERIKA + OKTAE and friends

Folklore Hoxton
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ERIKA will be performing her recent single Chasing Shadows alongside unreleased and older material + OKTAE who will be performing songs from her new album, Cosmic Love. They will be joined with friends before and after for a beautiful night of deep connect Read more

Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Erika, Oktae

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

