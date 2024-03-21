Top track

Olympia

Flamingods

The White Hotel
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£15.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Weaving kinetically through psychedelia, new wave, electronica and punk – often within the same song - Flamingods return to The White Hotel following the release of their critically acclaimed latest record Head of Pomegranate.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Grey Lantern.

Lineup

Flamingods

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

