SOMOS x Channel Zero Presents: Hypnotec NYC

Wandering Barman
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Presenting an electrifying night of hypnotic house & techno in the heart of Brooklyn
House, techno & trippy rhythms all night long 🪩

Free w/ RSVP

Sounds By:
Pam Sessions (Los Angeles)
My Techno Weighs A Ton | Wyldcard | Nite Records
Branqueeno ( Read more

Presented by SOMOS, Music Community of New York.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Clandy, Branqueeno, Pam Sessions and 1 more

Venue

Wandering Barman

315 Meserole St, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

