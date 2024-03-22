DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chris Staples

Tempo Club
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Con su sexto álbum de larga duración, "Cloud Souvenirs", el cantautor estadounidense Chris Staples ofrece un montón de melodías indie/folk que no sólo alimentan el corazón inquieto y el alma curiosa, sino que también proporcionan un portal en el que el oye Read more

Presented by PPL United.

Chris Staples

Tempo Club

Calle Duque de Osuna, 8, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

