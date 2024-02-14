Top track

Jeremie Albino, Benjamin Dakota Rogers, Julia Othmer

recordBar
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$16.44

About

Jeremie Albino’s grainy ballads are inflected with a joyous tenor that has found him a
distinct space in the world of Americana, folk, blues, and country. Reimagining the
image of the lonesome wanderer, his music is rooted in the instant when everyone...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Benjamin Dakota Rogers, Jeremie Albino

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

