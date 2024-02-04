Top track

Brothertiger - Beyond the Infinite

Brothertiger

Downstairs at the Dome
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Collecting a handful of singles released over the past year and a half, plus several unheard tracks, 'Brothertiger' sees John Jagos, a.k.a. Brothertiger, moving through his chillwave roots and into the refined glitz of sophisti-pop, a UK-born microgenre th...

Presented by Five Nineteen

Lineup

Brothertiger

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

