Danilo Plessow & Motor City Drum Ensemble - Raw Cuts (Marcellus Pittman Remix)

Marcellus Pittman

Night Tales
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Steel City legend Marcellus Pittman makes his Night Tales debut. An enthusiastic and revered record collector - you can expect to hear never head before House and Techno from past, present & future.

**

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID T

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Marcellus Pittman

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

