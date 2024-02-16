Top track

Dub Some More

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

African Head Charge,Adrian Sherwood,Mad Professor

PROJECT HOUSE
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dub Some More
Got a code?

About

African Head Charge

Adrian Sherwood

Mad Professor

plus more to be announced

The groundbreaking, pioneering dub ensemble African Head Charge make a mighty return to Leeds with close friend and co-conspirator Adrian Sherwood once again at the controls

T Read more

Altered States presents...

Lineup

African Head Charge, Adrian Sherwood, Mad Professor

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.