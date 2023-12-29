DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KBAHN X LA JAVA : NEMO VACHEZ, ZELEKE, VENETIA

La Java
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
KBAHN X LA JAVA

Pour finir l'année en beauté on vous prépare une super date avec une line up 100% parisienne.

Le 29 décembre dernier était la date de notre premier event à La Java, pour fêter nos 1 an de collaboration avec le club, nous invitons 3 produc...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Nemo Vachez

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

