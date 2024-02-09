Top track

Mapessa (feat. Tiakola)

Leto

6MIC
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsAix-en-Provence
€30.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Grand espoir du rap français depuis ses premiers titres, 𝙇𝙀𝙏𝙊 a fait ses armes très jeune au sein du groupe 𝙋𝙎𝙊 𝙏𝙃𝙐𝙂. Depuis quelques années, le rappeur parisien a multiplié les apparitions aux côtés d'artistes renommés (𝙁𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙤, 𝘼𝙡𝙠𝙖𝙥...

Tout public
Présenté par 6MIC.

Lineup

Leto

Venue

6MIC

160 Rue Pascal Duverger, 13090 Aix-en-Provence, France
Doors open6:30 pm

