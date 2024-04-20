DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rated R - RnB Classics/Rap Anthems

The Book Club
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rated R - Classic R&B/Rap/Afrobeats/Dancehall

From Southern Hospitality, the people who bring you both the legendary Hip Hop Karaoke and the monthly madness that is Players Ball, Rated R is a night of classic R&B and future anthems in the heart of Shoredi...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Book Club.
No health documentation needed

Lineup

Rob Pursey, Rae Dee

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

