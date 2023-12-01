DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soursopp ft. Rakim Under b2b David Triana

Club Malasaña
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Soursopp is a London based party series encompassing a warehouse party ethos while pushing to create a dance floor community. They’ve had massive support from their local community reaching beyond Londons music scene.

They’ve curated festival stages while...

Este es un evento 25+
Club Malasaña

Lineup

Rakim Under, David Triana

Venue

Club Malasaña

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 23, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

