DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soursopp is a London based party series encompassing a warehouse party ethos while pushing to create a dance floor community. They’ve had massive support from their local community reaching beyond Londons music scene.
They’ve curated festival stages while...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.