DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

20 years of Phonica Records

The Hoxton - Holborn
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wanna dance into 2024 with cracking tunes, fantastic atmos and proximity to rilly, rilly good food? Then you can’t do much better than our Holborn lobby come NYE. Phonica Records will provide the soundtrack from 8pm ‘til 2am, and it’s free, free, freeeeee....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hoxton.

Venue

The Hoxton - Holborn

199-206 High Holborn, Holborn, London WC1V 7BD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.