Wanna dance into 2024 with cracking tunes, fantastic atmos and proximity to rilly, rilly good food? Then you can’t do much better than our Holborn lobby come NYE. Phonica Records will provide the soundtrack from 8pm ‘til 2am, and it’s free, free, freeeeee....
