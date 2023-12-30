DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The JMG X PASSIONFRUIT
Come dance at our end of year party ! Free entry before 9.30pm, tiered ticketing after.
Expect to hear soulful sounds, amapiano, hip hop, funky house, baile, funk & more
Lineup:
@elladhc
@sadiebrrr
@adele_tondu
@mimirich_dj...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.