JMG X PASSIONFRUIT

Doña
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
London
From Free
The JMG X PASSIONFRUIT

Come dance at our end of year party ! Free entry before 9.30pm, tiered ticketing after.

Expect to hear soulful sounds, amapiano, hip hop, funky house, baile, funk & more

Lineup:

@elladhc

@sadiebrrr

@adele_tondu

@mimirich_dj...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Jozana Music Group.

mimi rich, Adele Tondu, ELLADHC

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

