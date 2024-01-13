DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La quarte e ultima tappa, "per ora" del nostro Raduno! Tutto vero! Non stiamo mbriacati!
📅 Il 13 gennaio arriviamo a Roma! Se hai problemi non ci sono problemi, vieni all'Orion e ne discutiamo tutto quanto.
Sarà una grande Scoteca solo per gente con il...
