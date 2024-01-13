DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mimmo Modem Reunion

ORION LIVE CLUB
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La quarte e ultima tappa, "per ora" del nostro Raduno! Tutto vero! Non stiamo mbriacati!

📅 Il 13 gennaio arriviamo a Roma! Se hai problemi non ci sono problemi, vieni all'Orion e ne discutiamo tutto quanto.

Sarà una grande Scoteca solo per gente con il...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Venue

ORION LIVE CLUB

Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

