Top track

DJ Chus & Cevin Fisher - Everytime I Try

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CHUS, Niia Guerra, Angie Cano

H0l0
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Chus & Cevin Fisher - Everytime I Try
Got a code?

About

Iberican House Music Trailblazer and musical innovator Chus makes his debut at H0LO to launch the holiday New Year's Weekend. Strong support from emerging talents Niia Guerra and Angie Cano.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records & Dance.Here.Now.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DJ Chus

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.