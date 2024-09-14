Top track

Magic Shoppe - Trip Inside This House

Magic Shoppe

Two Palms
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fishbowl Events Presents

Magic Shoppe

Vieira And The Silvers

Ghost Patterns

2 Palms

14th September 2024

We're very excited to welcome Magic Shoppe back to London after their sold out show at Shacklewell Arms in 2022. Magic Shoppe are known for their...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fishbowl Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Magic Shoppe, Ghost Patterns, Vieira and The Silvers

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

