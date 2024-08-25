Top track

Triples Summer All-Dayer #2

The Victoria
Sun, 25 Aug, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
Top track

Stepbrother - Hillstart
About

Triples Is Best is incredibly excited to bring our famous free entry all-dayer vibes back to The Victoria this August! Joining us for the ultimate end of summer party will be Stepbrother, Maripool, Bert Ussher, Starter Car, Aniwa, Doops and Bastien.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Triples Is Best.
Lineup

3
Bastien, Doops, Aniwa and 3 more

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open3:00 pm

