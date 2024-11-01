Top track

Fri, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
$38.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

11/1/2024 at Pappy + Harriet's

Nearly twenty years into her ever-evolving career, London and LA-based, Brit award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and activist Kate Nash has seen it all, from finding huge commercial succe...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

