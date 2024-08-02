Top track

Hijas de la Muerte, KreatureLaGoth, Sistah, Choked Up

Purgatory
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Punk Black is a movement that caters to POC in the alternative music scene. Also, crossing nerdlore, cosplay, and social movements pushing in the best direction for people of color.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Choked Up

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

