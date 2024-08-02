DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mai Dire Goku!

Eur Social Park
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsRoma
€10.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝗠𝗔𝗜 𝗗𝗜𝗥𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗞𝗨 - 𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗔 𝗔 𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗔!

𝐋𝐚 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐢𝐮̀ 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝐝'𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐭𝐮𝐚 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐚̀

Questo non è un party per tutti, ma solo per te che quando p...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Lineup

Venue

Eur Social Park

EUR, 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

