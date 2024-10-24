Top track

Freedom For a Change

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gizmo Varillas

POPUP!
Thu, 24 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Freedom For a Change
Got a code?

About

Gizmo Varillas, the UK based Spanish singer songwriter, has created a genre elusive sound that accessibly merges his incredibly varied pool of musical influences and endless list of instruments he uses. With a timely message that will resonate with many, h...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gizmo Varillas

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.