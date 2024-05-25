DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ball In Paris

Le Cardinal Paris
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
Free
Experience the best of US and AFRO hits in Paris brought to you by The Plug and La Get Down

MUSIC BY DJ VENS-T x DJ CLENARIE x MC KEVIN MIC NOW

HIP HOP RAP AFROBEATS R&B & MUCH MORE

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par The Plug et La Get Down
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Le Cardinal Paris

1 Boulevard Des Italiens, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.