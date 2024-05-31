DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

For Players Only

THE WXLLXM
Fri, 31 May, 9:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
$26.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

For Players Only, also known as FPO, is Atlanta's premier R&B experience. Expect to hear a good mix of Current and Classic R&B, as well as B-sides, Remixes, Edits, and Flips as well.

LoveDragon5000 will be joining Player 99 resident DJs as the guest for M...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Player 99.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Champagne Trap, Thrice Groove, Cleotrvppv and 1 more

Venue

THE WXLLXM

874 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be parking?

Although rideshare is recommended there will be limited parking around the venue. There will be valet available right next to the venue, and street parking within walking distance.

Will there be tickets at the door?

Yes you can pay at the door after tickets go offline.

Is there a dress code or theme?

No dress code or theme.

Will there be food?

Yes there will be food available at the venue. We will have Jamaican food catered by Just Jerk available at their food truck in the backlot.

