DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For Players Only, also known as FPO, is Atlanta's premier R&B experience. Expect to hear a good mix of Current and Classic R&B, as well as B-sides, Remixes, Edits, and Flips as well.
LoveDragon5000 will be joining Player 99 resident DJs as the guest for M...
Although rideshare is recommended there will be limited parking around the venue. There will be valet available right next to the venue, and street parking within walking distance.
Yes you can pay at the door after tickets go offline.
No dress code or theme.
Yes there will be food available at the venue. We will have Jamaican food catered by Just Jerk available at their food truck in the backlot.
