Freebyrd Matinee w/ 5th of Four

Songbyrd
Sat, 6 Jul, 1:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
Formed in Washington, DC in 2022, 5th of Four has quickly built a loyal following with their combination of heavy guitar riffs, jazzy melodies, and catchy lyrics.

5th of Four is an eclectic mix of some of DC’s most talented musicians. Guitarists Mitchell...

This is an all ages event
Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open1:30 pm

