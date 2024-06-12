Top track

VASSIŁINA presents "FEMMELAND" with Alfreda and Johnny Labelle

The Hackney Social
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Hackney Social to welcome VASSIŁINA and her album launch show for "FEMMELAND" on Wednesday, June 12th.

Athens and London-based artist VASSIŁINA is launching her new album "Femmeland" at Hackney Social on June 12th....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alfreda, Johnny Labelle, VASSIŁINA

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.