Oizys: Gretel

Omeara
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50

About

Denial presents: OIZYS - a night between the tides of hope and doom. Headlined by none other than the enchanting GRETEL and support by Scarlett Woolfe and MARY

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Denial
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gretel Hänlyn, The New Eves

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
