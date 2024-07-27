DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hotel Proxoxie w/ Somewhere Special, Cleo Walks Through Glass, and Golden Guaps

Purgatory
Sat, 27 Jul, 7:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HOTEL PROXOXIE COMES TO NY: CHECK IN TO ANOTHER PLANE OF EXISTENCE w/ local support from Somewhere Special, Cavity, and Golden Guaps. [FFO: Hyperpop, Scenecore, Snow Strippers, Quinn]

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hotel Proxoxie, cleo walks through glass, Somewhere Special and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

